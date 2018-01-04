LEATHER Featuring CHASTAIN Singer LEATHER LEONE Reveal New Album Details

Vocal legend Leather Leone (Chastain, CJSS) will release the new album from her solo band, Leather, on April 13th in the North America via Divebomb Records, and in Europe through High Roller Records. The album will be released in Japan on March 21st through Rubicon Music, and a vinyl edition will be released on June 29th via High Roller (limited to 500 copies, red or black vinyl).

Entitled Leather II, the album will be available for pre-order soon. In the meantime, check out the album artwork and tracklisting below.

Tracklisting:

"Juggernaut"

"The Outsider"

"Lost At Midnite"

"Black Smoke"

"The One"

"Annabelle"

"Hidden In The Dark"

"Sleep Deep"

"Let Me Kneel"

"American Woman"

"Give Me Reason"