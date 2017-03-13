LEATHER LEONE Names New Solo Band LEATHER; New Album In Final Stages

March 13, 2017, 16 minutes ago

news hard rock heavy metal leather leather leone

LEATHER LEONE Names New Solo Band LEATHER; New Album In Final Stages

Vocal legend Leather Leone (Chastain, CJSS) has revealed that her new solo band will go by the name Leather.

The band’s new album is in final stages and will be released soon. Leather already has dates confirmed in Europe between the end of April and the beginning of June, with more dates to be confirmed soon.

Tour dates:

April
26 - AN Club - Athens, Greece
28 - Keep It True Festival - Lauda Konigshofen, Germany
29 - Keep It True Festival - Lauda Konigshofen, Germany
30 - Cortina Bob Berlin - Berlin, Germany
      
May
13 - Restauradores Do Bras-Oleiro - Porto, Portugal
20 - Heavy Sounds Festival - Kouter, Belgium
27 - Sala La Bascula - Barcelona, Spain
      
June
1 - Muskelrock festival - Alvesta, Sweden

Leather lineup:

Leather Leone (Vocals)
Vinnie Tex (Guitars)
Daemon Ross (Guitars)
Thiago Velasquez (Bass)
Braulio Drumond (Drums)

Featured Audio

DANKO JONES - "My Little Rock'n'Roll" (AFM)

DANKO JONES - "My Little Rock'n'Roll" (AFM)

Featured Video

IRON REAGAN Thrash With "Bleed The Fifth" Video

IRON REAGAN Thrash With "Bleed The Fifth" Video

Latest Reviews