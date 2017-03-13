LEATHER LEONE Names New Solo Band LEATHER; New Album In Final Stages
March 13, 2017, 16 minutes ago
Vocal legend Leather Leone (Chastain, CJSS) has revealed that her new solo band will go by the name Leather.
The band’s new album is in final stages and will be released soon. Leather already has dates confirmed in Europe between the end of April and the beginning of June, with more dates to be confirmed soon.
Tour dates:
April
26 - AN Club - Athens, Greece
28 - Keep It True Festival - Lauda Konigshofen, Germany
29 - Keep It True Festival - Lauda Konigshofen, Germany
30 - Cortina Bob Berlin - Berlin, Germany
May
13 - Restauradores Do Bras-Oleiro - Porto, Portugal
20 - Heavy Sounds Festival - Kouter, Belgium
27 - Sala La Bascula - Barcelona, Spain
June
1 - Muskelrock festival - Alvesta, Sweden
Leather lineup:
Leather Leone (Vocals)
Vinnie Tex (Guitars)
Daemon Ross (Guitars)
Thiago Velasquez (Bass)
Braulio Drumond (Drums)