LEATHER LEONE Names New Solo Band LEATHER; New Album In Final Stages

Vocal legend Leather Leone (Chastain, CJSS) has revealed that her new solo band will go by the name Leather.

The band’s new album is in final stages and will be released soon. Leather already has dates confirmed in Europe between the end of April and the beginning of June, with more dates to be confirmed soon.

Tour dates:

April

26 - AN Club - Athens, Greece

28 - Keep It True Festival - Lauda Konigshofen, Germany

29 - Keep It True Festival - Lauda Konigshofen, Germany

30 - Cortina Bob Berlin - Berlin, Germany



May

13 - Restauradores Do Bras-Oleiro - Porto, Portugal

20 - Heavy Sounds Festival - Kouter, Belgium

27 - Sala La Bascula - Barcelona, Spain



June

1 - Muskelrock festival - Alvesta, Sweden

Leather lineup:

Leather Leone (Vocals)

Vinnie Tex (Guitars)

Daemon Ross (Guitars)

Thiago Velasquez (Bass)

Braulio Drumond (Drums)