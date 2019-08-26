LEATHER LEONE Signs With Michael Brandvold Marketing For Management; Writing For New Album Underway

Leather Leone is hailed by many as one of the most powerful and most influential female vocalists in the history of heavy metal music.

Leather is excited to announce she has signed with Michael Brandvold Marketing for management, stating, "Moving forward with Michael Brandvold is a natural progression for me. He has been offering support and advice for years. I am extremely excited to move forward with his knowledge and love of METAL!!!"

Michael Brandvold added, "Everything I do is about helping artists find their fans and help them connect with those fans,” Michael says. “Leather wants nothing more than to create and play music for her fans and I admire her dedication."

Leather's immediate plans... working on a new album. "Vinnie Tex and I are continuing our writing wizardry toward another Leather record."

Oft-championed alongside Wendy O. Williams, Betsy Bitch, and Doro Pesch as a leading torchbearer for high-power heavy metal frontwomen, Leather Leone is perhaps best known for her outstanding work alongside legendary guitar shredder David T. Chastain - having performed on no less than four of Chastain’s full-length albums prior to releasing her solo debut, Shock Waves, in 1989. However, after another stellar outing with Chastain the following year with For Those Who Dare, a lengthy hiatus occurred, and it would be 20 years before Leather's inimitable vocal force would resurface.

2011 found Leone once more joining forces with early-'80s Rude Girl bandmate Sandy Sledge for the Sledge Leather project, resulting in the 2012 full-length Imagine Me Alive. Subsequent albums with Chastain followed in Surrender to No One (2013) and We Bleed Metal ‎(2015); and touring under her own name throughout South America and Europe over the past two years, Leather and her current lineup of Vinnie Tex and Daemon Ross (guitars), Thiago Velasquez (bass), and Braulio Drummond (drums) have harnessed their newfound fire into a brand new album that was released in 2018. The scorching 11-song outing - titled simply II - was mixed and mastered by the Wiesławski Brothers (VADER, BEHEMOTH, etc.).

Leather II was release worldwide through High Roller Records in Europe, Rubicon Music in Japan, Divebomb Records in North America, Urubuz Records in Brasil, Pacheco Records in Argentina and GOH Records in Peru.

In 1984, she was connected to metal guitar virtuoso David T. Chastain, who was known at the time for his band CJSS, featuring bassist Mike Skimmerhorn. She joined his new band, Chastain, as the lead vocalist. The first lineup, which was featured on the album Mystery Of Illusion (1985), had Skimmerhorn on bass and Fred Coury as drummer, who would go on to Cinderella shortly after this. She recorded five albums with Chastain, Mystery Of Illusion (1985), Ruler Of The Wasteland(1986), The 7th Of Never (1987), Voice Of The Cult (1988), and For Those Who Dare (1990) with other members of Chastain who went on to bands including: Ken Mary with House Of Lords, Fifth Angel, Alice Cooper and Accept; John Luke Herbert and David Harbour with King Diamond; Pat O'Brien with Cannibal Corpse.

After Chastain's For Those Who Dare tour finished in 1991, the world waited for more. Then Leather disappeared. For years fans searched and wondered what had happened to the “Voice of the Cult”, the only female vocalist ever to be compared to Rob Halford from Judas Priest, Bruce Dickenson from Iron Maiden and Geoff Tate.

"Sounding awesomely better than ever." - Tony Dolan, Venom Inc

"One of the all time great metal vocalists... male or female!" - David T Chastain