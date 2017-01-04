LEATHERWOLF Announce Addition Of JAG PANZER Guitarist JOEY TAFOLLA; Band Confirmed For Hair Metal Heaven 2017

Southern California metal veterans, Leatherwolf, have announced the addition of guitar virtuoso Joey Tafolla of Jag Panzer fame to the lineup. Tafolla replaces Greg Erba, whose last show with the band was last summer at Germany’s Bang Your Head!! Festival; he joins original members Michael Olivieri and Dean Roberts, long-time bassist Patrick Guyton, and lead guitarist Rob Math (Lightning Strikes, Player).

States vocalist/guitarist Michael Olivieri via his Facebook page: “Ladies and gentlemen! Please welcome the amazing Joey Tafolla as the new guitarist for Leatherwolf! Joey is a great guy and great player!! We're excited to have him a part of the Triple Axe Attack!!! We thank Greg Erba for his dedication to the band for the last number of years. A fantastic guitarist and an awesome dude!”

In other news, Leatherwolf have been confirmed for this year’s 80's metal extravaganza, Hair Metal Heaven, which is set to take place August 25th - 27th at O’Riley’s in Hull, England. Other bands on the bill include D-A-D, Spread Eagle, Smashed Gladys and Princess Pang.

“We are extremely excited to make our return to the UK after almost three decades. The last time we played Britain was opening up for Vow Wow back in 1989 in support of Street Ready. Great memories! We can’t wait to finally rock for our British fans again who’ve been asking about gigs for years. See you in August!”

A recently released pro-shot video of “Spiter” from the 2015 Keep It True festival appearance can viewed below: