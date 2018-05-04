LEATHERWOLF Announce German Shows, Release "Kill And Kill Again" Live Video

Southern California metal band, Leatherwolf, have announced three shows in Germany starting next week; their only European live appearances for 2018. The lineup for these shows will include long-time Leatherwolf members: Michael Olivieri (vocals, guitar), Dean Roberts (drums), and Patrick Guyton (bass), guitarist Luke Man, who joined the band last summer, and Man’s Railgun bandmate, Cole Jones, who is filling in for Rob Math on guitar.

The band has posted the followng message on thier Facebook page: “Hey everyone! Counting down the days to our upcoming overseas trip. In case you’re out of the loop: We’re doing two festivals and a headline club gig in Germany starting Saturday, May 12th at the Metalheadz Open Air in Oberndorf, Bavaria, followed by our Friday, May 18th show at the Live Music Hall Weiher in Mörlenbach near Mannheim, and, finally, rockin’ the Rock Hard Festival in Gelsenkirchen on Saturday afternoon, May 19th (look for a live broadcast streaming link the day of).

Unfortunately, our guitar player Rob (Math) had other commitments so we’re doing these shows with Mr. Colton Jones filling in on guitar. Some of you in the SoCal area may be familiar with Cole as he plays in Railgun with our other guitar player, Luke Man. Lots of natural chemistry there since they play together all the time so it just made sense to bring in Cole for the occasion. Rehearsals have been going well so rest assured that the Triple Axe Attack will be ‘delivering the goods’ in Germany. We are really looking forward to be back over there once again – see you headbangers very soon! For more info and ticket links, click here."

The band has also posted a video of their 1984 classic, “Kill And Kill Again”, shot at the Keep It True festival in 2015. The audio was mixed by the late, great Chris Tsangarides (Thin Lizzy, Judas Priest, Y&T) who passed away earlier this year.