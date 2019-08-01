LEATHERWOLF Announce New Lineup; New Song "The Henchmen" Streaming

Long running Orange County, CA metal institution, Leatherwolf, have announced a new lineup, comprising drummer Dean Roberts, guitarist Geoff Gayer, and bassist Paul Carman, all of whom featured on the band’s classic Leatherwolf (‘87) and Street Ready (’89) releases, guitarist Rob Math and introducing new frontman, Keith Adamiak.

Work on a new studio album is under way with a view toward a tentative spring 2020 release. One of the first songs completed, “The Henchmen”, can be streamed below.

"As many of you already know from an earlier Facebook post, we have parted ways with our vocalist Michael Olivieri for a second time. This move became inevitable due to disagreements over the band's musical direction, as well as business and personal issues. Fortunately, we were able to find a promising young vocal talent in Keith Adamiak right in our own OC backyard. Keith has a great metal voice, is 100% dedicated to the cause and full of enthusiasm, and has shown us that he has what it takes for Leatherwolf to move into the future with confidence.

"As we move forward, the new incarnation of Leatherwolf will feature the twin guitar duo of Geoff Gayer and Rob Math, along with a third guitar player we will announce when the time comes. The Triple Axe Attack lives on! Paul Carman, who is out in Colorado these days, has also re-joined the fold and will provide rhythm section duties alongside Dean Roberts on the new album. Right now, our main focus is on writing and recording new material. We've had Roy Z (Bruce Dickinson, Judas Priest), who’s been a fan of the band going back to our backyard party days, in the studio with us helping to dial things in. Everybody has been contributing riffs, lyrics, arrangements, melody lines, with 4 songs completed so far. Check out 'The Henchmen' to give you an idea what we’ve been up to. Classic early Leatherwolf with a twist.

"Last but not least, we are stoked to announce that we will be back in Europe next year to play the Bang Your Head!!! festival in Germany, the first 2020 show to be officially confirmed. We plan on stringing together a bunch of summer shows around BYH to promote the new album and introduce the new line-up. We can’t wait to see you all again. Until then - onward and upward, metal soldiers!"