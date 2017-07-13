LEATHERWOLF Announce UK Club Tour; Band Introduce New Touring Guitarist LUKE MAN

Southern California's long running triple axe attack, Leatherwolf, have announced a UK club tour with special guests The Darker My Horizon, which is set to commence on the heels of the band's Hair Metal Heaven festival appearance at Hull City Hall in Kingston-upon-Hull, England on August 27th.

Joining original Leatherwolf members, Michael Olivieri and Dean Roberts, guitarist Rob Math, and long-time bassist Patrick Guyton on these dates is 21-year old guitar virtuoso Luke Man who, like the band, hails from Orange County, CA.

Explains Olivieri: "Unfortunately, we've had to part ways with Joey Tafolla because he decided to join Graham Bonnet for a tour which collides with our preparations for these upcoming UK shows. Luckily, we found Luke (Man) who is not only an excellent player but happens to live close by and was eager to step in and step up. He's been busting his balls learning the songs and is sounding great! Actually, I went to see him with his band, Railgun, when they played the VIP Lounge at the Iron Maiden show out in San Bernardino and we jammed a couple of Leatherwolf songs! Luke nailed it so I know he'll do great with us. We look forward to unveiling the new lineup live and finally getting back over to Britain for the first time since the 1989 Street Ready tour with Vow Wow.”

UK tour dates:

August

27 - Hair Metal Heaven, Hull City Hall - Kingston-upon-Hull, England

28 - Bannerman's - Edinburgh, Scotland*

29 - Tivoli - Buckley, Wales*

31 - The Iron Road - Evesham, England*

September

1 - The Pier - Bognar Regis, England*

2 - The Fiddler's Elbow - London, England*

* with The Darker My Horizon

Leatherwolf recently released the "Kill And Kill Again" meets "Wolfman" video, including footage from the band's celebrated 2015 Keep It True festival appearance in Lauda-Königshofen, Germany. The audio track was mixed by legendary producer/engineer Chris Tsangarides (Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy, Anvil) at Ecology Room Studios in Kent, England and mastered by Tom Baker (Judas Priest, Alice Cooper, Avenged Sevenfold) at Baker Mastering in Calabasas, CA. The clip can be seen below.