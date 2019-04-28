LEATHERWOLF Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of Street Ready Album - "The Creative Juices Were Really Flowing"

Southern California metal band, Leatherwolf, checked in with the following update on April 25th:

"Hey all, can you believe it – today marks the 30th anniversary of the release of Street Ready, our second album for Island Records, recorded with Kevin Beamish at Island’s own Compass Point Studios (where Maiden recorded some of their best albums a few years earlier) out in the Bahamas, and mixed by Michael Wagener at The Enterprise in Burbank, CA. We were a tight bunch at the time and the creative juices were really flowing under the Caribbean sun. Great times overall and still hella proud of this one even though we’d probably do a few things differently looking back. But, hindsight is 20/20 as they say and perfection is elusive. 'Street Ready', 'Thunder', 'Hideaway', 'Wicked Ways', and 'Black Knight' in particular are some of the most beloved Leatherwolf tunes to this day and have a place in our live set and always get a strong reaction. Guess that means they've stood the test of time, right?

Thank you, the fans, for all your support over the years and for keeping the Street Ready legacy alive. Stay tuned as we add another chapter to the Leatherwolf story with new music in 2019!"