LEATHERWOLF Release Wolfman Video Featuring “Kill And Kill Again” Live Footage

Southern California metal veterans, Leatherwolf, have released the "Wolfman" video, including footage from the band's celebrated 2015 Keep It True festival appearance in Lauda-Königshofen, Germany.

The audio track was mixed by legendary producer/engineer Chris Tsangarides (Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy, Anvil) at Ecology Room Studios in Kent, England and mastered by Tom Baker (Judas Priest, Alice Cooper, Avenged Sevenfold) at Baker Mastering in Calabasas, CA. The clip can be seen below.

"Our bass player, Pat (Guyton), originally came up with the idea to do this video since we had a bunch of unused footage from Keep It True XVIII that just sat on the shelves so to speak", states drummer Dean Roberts. "A few months ago, we hooked up with Chris (Tsangarides) and gave him a song to do a test mix. We were blown away by what he came back with - he's just awesome! "Kill And Kill Again" off our debut album has always been a favorite of ours to play live so we got together with editor Michael Lyle and had him edit this cool "lupine" footage around the live visuals which makes for a pretty neat concept. I think the fans will get a kick out of it when they see it!"

In other news, Leatherwolf will be traveling to Europe later his summer to take part in the three-day 80's metal extravanganza, Hair Metal Heaven, which is set to take place August 25th - 27th at Hull City Hall in Kingston-upon-Hull, England. Other bands on the bill include TNT, House Of Lords, D-A-D, Hardline and Danger Danger.

States vocalist/guitarist Michael Olivieri: “We are extremely excited to make our return to the UK after almost three decades. The last time we played Britain was opening up for Vow Wow back in 1989 in support of Street Ready. Great memories! We can’t wait to finally rock for our British fans again who’ve been asking about gigs for years. See you in August!”

Hair Metal Heaven will mark the European live debut of new addition, guitarist Joey Tafolla (Jag Panzer), who officially joined original Leatherwolf members, Michael Olivieri and Dean Roberts, guitarist Rob Math, and long-time bassist Patrick Guyton in January.