LEAVES' EYES / ATROCITY Part Ways With Guitarit PETE STREIT, Welcome MICKI RICHTER On Board

The Leaves' Eyes / Atrocity camp has checked in with the following update:

"Dear Fans and Friends,

Please welcome Micki Richter as new member of the Leaves’ Eyes and Atrocity family! Micki has already rocked with us on our latest shows and tours in Europe, North America and Japan. It’s great fun being on the road with him and he is a great guy and guitar player. Our friend Pete Streit can’t be a full touring musician anymore for private reasons and we wish him all the best for the new chapter in his life. We had a great time together in both bands and will miss Pete’s kind personality! Hau’ rein, Pete, wir sehen uns alter Freund!

Micki states: "It is a great honor and pleasure for me to announce that from now on I am a regular member of Leaves' Eyes, and also of Atrocity. Having been on tour as a guest musician for Leaves’ Eyes since 2016 and played the current Atrocity tour, I’m looking forward to rock the common future with this great guys and excellent musicians!"

Pete adds: "It was a good time in Leaves' Eyes and Atrocity. We played so many shows in nice places and I experienced and learned a lot. I want to say thank you to the guys, and to all who made this possible. See you soon! Cheers!"

Leaves' Eyes recently released their new single, “Serkland”, available on all streaming services now (listen below).

As the previous single “Night Of The Ravens”, “Serkland” will also be featured on the upcoming 4-track Black Butterfly EP (coming as ltd. edition CD and digital), out on November 22. Pre-order here.

Black Butterfly EP tracklisting:

"Black Butterfly"

"Serkland"

"Night Of The Ravens"

"Stille Nacht" (bonus track)

"Serkland":

"Night Of The Ravens":

The Flaming Arts Agency presents the 2019 run of the yearly Female Metal Voices Tour over Europe and the UK. Headlined by Leaves' Eyes and Sirenia, who are joined by Forever Still, Lost In Grey, Kassogtha, and Asphodelia, the tour will run from late November to early December.

Confirmed dates below (more to be announced).

November

23 - Ingolstadt, Germany - Eventhalle-Westpark

24 - Sneek, Netherlands - Het Bolwerk

26 - London, UK - O2 Islington

27 - Southampton, UK - The 1865

28 - Manchester, UK - Factory

29 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum

30 - Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium - Wex Club

December

1 - Zaandam, Netherlands - De Flux

3 - Leipzig, Germany - Naumanns

4 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

5 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka

6 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hall Of Fame

8 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

10 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

11 - Cluj Napoca, Romania - Form Space

12 - Kosice, Slovakia - Collosseum

14 - Venice, Italy - Revolver Club

15 - Retorbido, Italy - Dagda Live Club

