LEAVES' EYES Check In From The Studio

Leaves' Eyes are currently holed up at Mastersound Studios working on their next album. They have checked in with the following update: "We recorded some excellent cello parts with Christoph Kutzer for the upcoming Leaves’ Eyes record. Christoph was part on several Leaves’ Eyes records in the past already It’s always a pleasure to work with you, Christoph! Also, a great recording session with Thomas Roth on Nyckelharpa for the record!! It was a pleasure to work with one of the best players out there!"





Leaves' Eyes recently announced their second collaboration with choir ensemble London Voices (The Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, The Hobbit, Harry Potter and Interstellar) for the upcoming album, following their successful collaboration together on 2015’s King Of Kings.

Leader Alex Krull: “We had a fantastic recording session at Angel Studios in London. It was really great to work again with Terry Edwards, Ben Parry and the London voices! Great job also by Frank Heckel (Tatort) for the choir preparation.“

Terry Edwards (Chorus Master): “A rewarding afternoon for all of us. Exciting music, and superb playing by Leaves’ Eyes. It is a pleasure for London Voices to be involved in the work of the band.“

Ben Parry (Conductor): ”What a pleasure to work with Leaves’ Eyes! Thank you for the enjoyable session.“

Stay tuned for more details of the upcoming Leaves’ Eyes album.