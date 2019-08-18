LEAVES' EYES - New Single "Night Of The Ravens" Available

Leaves' Eyes have released a new single, "Night Of The Ravens", which is available on all digital platforms. Check it out below.

Napalm Records has released the classic Leaves’ Eyes album, Njord, for the first time on vinyl. The release is limited to 300 copies on double black vinyl in gatefold cover including two bonus tracks. Order here, and watch a presentation video below.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Njord"

"My Destiny"

"Emerald Island"

"Take The Devil In Me"

Side B:

"Scarborough Fair"

"Through Our Veins"

"Irish Rain"

"Northbound"

Side C:

"Ragnarok"

"Morgenland"

"The Holy Bond"

"Frøya's Theme"

Side D:

"Landscape Of The Dead" (Bonus Track)

"Les Champs de Lavande" (Bonus Track)

"At Heaves' End" (Bonus Track)

"The Battle Of Maldon" (Bonus Track)