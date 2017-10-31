LEAVES' EYES Post Photos From Latest Video Shoot

Leaves' Eyes featuring Angel Nation vocalist Elina Siirala recently shot a video for an undisclosed song from their forthcoming album. Two photos from the shoot are available below. Details are due to following in the coming weeks.

Leaves' Eyes recently announced their second collaboration with choir ensemble London Voices (The Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, The Hobbit, Harry Potter and Interstellar) for the upcoming album, following their successful collaboration together on 2015’s King Of Kings.

Leader Alex Krull: “We had a fantastic recording session at Angel Studios in London. It was really great to work again with Terry Edwards, Ben Parry and the London voices! Great job also by Frank Heckel (Tatort) for the choir preparation.“

Terry Edwards (Chorus Master): “A rewarding afternoon for all of us. Exciting music, and superb playing by Leaves’ Eyes. It is a pleasure for London Voices to be involved in the work of the band.“

Ben Parry (Conductor): ”What a pleasure to work with Leaves’ Eyes! Thank you for the enjoyable session.“

Stay tuned for more details of the upcoming Leaves’ Eyes album.