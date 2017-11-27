LEAVES’ EYES Premier "Sign Of The Dragonhead" Music Video

AFM Records will release Leaves’ Eyes new album, Sign Of The Dragonhead, on January 12th. Produced by Alexander Krull at Mastersound Studio, the new album features cover artwork by Stefan Heilemann (Lindemann, Epica, Kamelot). A video for the title track can be found below.

The hearts of symphonic metal fans will beat faster: Epic metal hymns, cracking rock songs, great choirs, powerful classical music, a top notch production and magic melodies - on top of it all Elina's outstanding voice. The energy of the latest shows and tours were taken directly into the music and studio recordings. The biggest Leaves’ Eyes record to date.

The London Voices choirs of Lord of The Rings and Stars Wars are back again, as well as the classical ensemble of Victor Smolski from Belarus and various folk, classical and percussion musicians. Once more Leaves' Eyes take the listener into the world of Norse mythology and Viking sagas. The dragon ship sets sail to new horizons. Full speed ahead!

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

“Sign Of The Dragonhead”

“Across The Sea”

“Like A Mountain”

“Jomsborg”

“Völva”

“Riders On The Wind”

“Fairer Than The Sun”

“Shadows In The Night”

“Rulers Of Wind And Waves”

“Fires In The North”

“Waves Of Euphoria”

“Sign Of The Dragonhead” video:

Leaves' Eyes are:

Elina Siirala - vocals

Alexander Krull - vocals

Thorsten Bauer - guitars

Pete Streit - guitars

Joris Nijenhuis - drums