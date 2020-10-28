LEAVES' EYES Premier "War Of Kings" Music Video

Leaves' Eyes, the symphonic metal pioneers around Alexander Krull and Finnish female singer Elina Siirala, have released an Alexander Krull-directed video for "War Of Kings", a track from the band's new album, The Last Viking, out now via AFM Records. Watch the new video below, and order The Last Viking here.

The Last Viking tracklisting:

"Death Of A King"

"Chain Of The Golden Horn"

"Dark Love Empress"

"Serpents And Dragons"

"Black Butterfly" (feat. Clémentine Delauney)

"War Of Kings"

"For Victory"

"Two Kings One Realm"

"Flames In The Sky"

"Serkland"

"Varangians"

"Night Of The Ravens"

"The Last Viking"

"Break Into The Sky Of Aeon"

"War Of Kings" video:

"Chain Of The Golden Horn" video:

"Dark Love Empress" video: