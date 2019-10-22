LEAVES' EYES Release "Serkland" Single (Audio Streaming); Black Butterfly EP Due In November

Symphonic metal masters, Leaves' Eyes present their new single, “Serkland”, available on all streaming services now (listen below).

As the previous single “Night Of The Ravens”, “Serkland” will also be featured on the upcoming 4-track Black Butterfly EP (coming as ltd. edition CD and digital), out on November 22. Pre-order here.

Black Butterfly EP tracklisting:

"Black Butterfly"

"Serkland"

"Night Of The Ravens"

"Stille Nacht" (bonus track)

"Serkland":

"Night Of The Ravens":

The Flaming Arts Agency presents the 2019 run of the yearly Female Metal Voices Tour over Europe and the UK. Headlined by Leaves' Eyes and Sirenia, who are joined by Forever Still, Lost In Grey, Kassogtha, and Asphodelia, the tour will run from late November to early December.

Confirmed dates below (more to be announced).

November

23 - Ingolstadt, Germany - Eventhalle-Westpark

24 - Sneek, Netherlands - Het Bolwerk

26 - London, UK - O2 Islington

27 - Southampton, UK - The 1865

28 - Manchester, UK - Factory

29 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum

30 - Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium - Wex Club

December

1 - Zaandam, Netherlands - De Flux

3 - Leipzig, Germany - Naumanns

4 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

5 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka

6 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hall Of Fame

8 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

10 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

11 - Cluj Napoca, Romania - Form Space

12 - Kosice, Slovakia - Collosseum

14 - Venice, Italy - Revolver Club

15 - Retorbido, Italy - Dagda Live Club