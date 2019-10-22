LEAVES' EYES Release "Serkland" Single (Audio Streaming); Black Butterfly EP Due In November
October 22, 2019, 44 minutes ago
Symphonic metal masters, Leaves' Eyes present their new single, “Serkland”, available on all streaming services now (listen below).
As the previous single “Night Of The Ravens”, “Serkland” will also be featured on the upcoming 4-track Black Butterfly EP (coming as ltd. edition CD and digital), out on November 22. Pre-order here.
Black Butterfly EP tracklisting:
"Black Butterfly"
"Serkland"
"Night Of The Ravens"
"Stille Nacht" (bonus track)
"Serkland":
"Night Of The Ravens":
The Flaming Arts Agency presents the 2019 run of the yearly Female Metal Voices Tour over Europe and the UK. Headlined by Leaves' Eyes and Sirenia, who are joined by Forever Still, Lost In Grey, Kassogtha, and Asphodelia, the tour will run from late November to early December.
Confirmed dates below (more to be announced).
November
23 - Ingolstadt, Germany - Eventhalle-Westpark
24 - Sneek, Netherlands - Het Bolwerk
26 - London, UK - O2 Islington
27 - Southampton, UK - The 1865
28 - Manchester, UK - Factory
29 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum
30 - Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium - Wex Club
December
1 - Zaandam, Netherlands - De Flux
3 - Leipzig, Germany - Naumanns
4 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell
5 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka
6 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hall Of Fame
8 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert
10 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club
11 - Cluj Napoca, Romania - Form Space
12 - Kosice, Slovakia - Collosseum
14 - Venice, Italy - Revolver Club
15 - Retorbido, Italy - Dagda Live Club