LEAVES' EYES - "Riders On The Wind" Music Video Released; Sign Of The Dragonhead Tour Edition Due September 7th

Fans of symphonic metal, watch out. Leaves' Eyes will release a Tour Edition of their latest chart breaking album Sign Of The Dragonhead on September 7th via AFM Records. Pre-order the album and single here.

Today the band presents a video for one of the album's many highlight tracks, "Riders On The Wind", which consists of footage from recent tours travelling the world. Watch the video below.

Sign Of The Dragonhead Ltd. Tour Edition tracklisting:

CD1

"Sign Of The Dragonhead"

"Across The Sea"

"Like A Mountain"

"Jomsborg"

"Völva"

"Riders On The Wind"

"Fairer Than The Sun"

"Shadows In The Night"

"Rulers Of Wind And Waves"

"Fires In The North"

"Waves Of Euphoria"

"Beowulf" (Bonus)

"Winter Nights" (Bonus)

CD2

"Sign Of The Dragonhead" (Instrumental)

"Across The Sea" (Instrumental)

"Like A Mountain" (Instrumental)

"Jomsborg" (Instrumental)

"Völva" (Instrumental)

"Riders On The Wind" (Instrumental)

"Fairer Than The Sun" (Instrumental)

"Shadows In The Night" (Instrumental)

"Rulers Of Wind And Waves" (Instrumental)

"Fires In The North" (Instrumental)

"Waves Of Euphoria" (Instrumental)

"Riders On The Wind" video: