LEAVES' EYES - Tales Of The Dragonhead Hits #1 On iTunes In Germany And Austria; International Album Chart Postions Revealed

Leaves' Eyes have checked in with the following update:

"We just got the latest chart entries for our new album, Sign Of The Dragonhead. It was the best metal entry of the German Official Album Charts! In Austria and Germany the album topped the iTunes metal charts at #1! Thank you very much for your fantastic support! You rule!"

International Album Charts

#21 Germany

#33 Switzerland

#69 Austria

#10 UK (Rock & Metal)

#18 UK (indie)

#35 USA (Top New Artist)

#39 USA (Hard Music)

#7 Germany (DAC)

#1 Amazon (Gothic Metal)

iTunes (Rock & Metal)

#1 Germany

#1 Austria

#2 Switzerland

#5 Canada

#6 USA

#7 Norway

#7 Mexico

#8 Australia

Leaves' Eyes have posted video of vocalist Elina Siirala unpacking the limited box set edition Sign Of The Dragonhead. Check it out below.

Leaves' Eyes have released an official lyric video for the song "Jomsborg". Produced by Alexander Krull at Mastersound Studio, the Sign Of The Dragonhead album features cover artwork by Stefan Heilemann (Lindemann, Epica, Kamelot). A video for the title track can be found below.

The hearts of symphonic metal fans will beat faster: Epic metal hymns, cracking rock songs, great choirs, powerful classical music, a top notch production and magic melodies - on top of it all Elina's outstanding voice. The energy of the latest shows and tours were taken directly into the music and studio recordings. The biggest Leaves’ Eyes record to date.

The London Voices choirs of Lord of The Rings and Stars Wars are back again, as well as the classical ensemble of Victor Smolski from Belarus and various folk, classical and percussion musicians. Once more Leaves' Eyes take the listener into the world of Norse mythology and Viking sagas. The dragon ship sets sail to new horizons. Full speed ahead!

Tracklisting:

“Sign Of The Dragonhead”

“Across The Sea”

“Like A Mountain”

“Jomsborg”

“Völva”

“Riders On The Wind”

“Fairer Than The Sun”

“Shadows In The Night”

“Rulers Of Wind And Waves”

“Fires In The North”

“Waves Of Euphoria”

“Jomsborg” lyric video:

"Across The Sea" video:

“Sign Of The Dragonhead” video:

Leaves' Eyes are:

Elina Siirala - vocals

Alexander Krull - vocals

Thorsten Bauer - guitars

Pete Streit - guitars

Joris Nijenhuis - drums