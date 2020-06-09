LEAVES' EYES To Release Special Edition Of Black Butterfly EP Featuring New Song "Dark Love Empress"

Germany's Leaves' Eyes have checked in with the following announcement:

"Dear fans and friends, we have great news for you! As the first edition was sold out immediately, the Black Butterfly EP is now available as a special edition Digipak, including a brand new track of the upcoming studio album in a very special version. Elina is enchanting you with a piano version of the new song "Dark Love Empress". This song will be on the upcoming album as original version."

The EP will be released on June 26th.

Tracklist of the Black Butterfly Special Edition EP is as follows:

"Black Butterfly"

"Serkland"

"Night Of The Ravens"

"Dark Love Empress" (Piano Version)

The EP was originally released in 2019 with the bonus track, "Stille Nacht", which has been removed from the Special Edition version.

"Serkland":

"Night Of The Ravens":