LEAVES' EYES - Viking Spirit Sneak Preview

Check out this advance glimpse of the Viking Spirit documentary with some new music from the upcoming Leaves' Eyes album, The Last Viking. Filmed by Leon Krull at Jomsborg - Ulflag Meeting 2020 on Castle Freusburg.

England in the year 1066. The decisive battle near Stamford Bridge. Warriors fighting death, the grounds soaked in blood. Norway’s king Harald III, called Hardrada ("the hard ruler") lies dying. His whole life flashes before his eyes: cruel wars, fights over power, journeys to exotic worlds guiding to powerful women, emperors and kings falling into ruin. The last Viking King is dead - the Vikings’ age is over. Long live the Vikings.

The Last Viking is the 2020-monumental-piece from Leaves' Eyes. The setting of the symphonic metal masterpiece couldn’t be more tremendous. With their cult-albums Vinland Saga (2005) and King Of Kings (2015) they already turned Leif Erikssons discovery of America and the life of Norway’s first king into music. Now, Leaves' Eyes bring the Viking Sagas to their bombastic finale.

The Last Viking will be released on October 23 via AFM Records. The album was produced by Alexander Krull at Mastersound Studio.

The cover is an artwork masterpiece created by Stefan Heilemann, which perfectly fits to the collection of top-class Leaves' Eyes covers so far.

The Last Viking will be available on 2CD Digipak (incl. instrumental bonus CD), 2CD Digipak “Collector’s Edition” (incl. instrumental bonus CD, alternate cover artwork & hand signed autograph card), Ltd. Gtf. Vinyl (pinewood green, hazy orange - ltd. to 533 units each) and Ltd. Hardcover Artbook (exclusive cover, 30x30cm, 60 pages, incl. album, Viking Spirit DVD featuring the original film documentary about the growing Viking re-enactment scene of which Fronter Alex and the band is part of since many years, Studio Making Of, Official Videoclips, Soundtrack Bonus-CD & handsigned autograph card - limited to 1066 units).

Pre-order here.

The Last Viking tracklisting:

"Death Of A King"

"Chain Of The Golden Horn"

"Dark Love Empress"

"Serpents And Dragons"

"Black Butterfly" (feat. Clémentine Delauney)

"War Of Kings"

"For Victory"

"Two Kings One Realm"

"Flames In The Sky"

"Serkland"

"Varangians"

"Night Of The Ravens"

"The Last Viking"

"Break Into The Sky Of Aeon"

(Photo - Stefan Heilemann)