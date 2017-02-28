LEAVES' EYES Working On Demos For New Album

Symphonic metallers, Leaves’ Eyes, are at work on material for their next album. A brief message follows:

“Great studio sessions at Mastersound Entertainment! Working on the demo vocals for the upcoming Leaves' Eyes record! In springtime we are already back in the US and Canada!”

Tour dates with Sabaton and Battle Beast are listed below:

April

20 - The Trocadero - Philadelphia, PA

21 - Playstation Theatre - New York, NY

23 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY

25 - Club Soda - Montreal, QC

26 - Imperial de Quebec - Quebec City, QC

27 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

28 - Agora Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

29 - Token Lounge - Westland, MI (no Sabaton)

30 - Diamond Pub and Billiards - Louisville, KY

May

1 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

2 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

3 - Park Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

5 - Union Hall - Edmonton, AB

6 - The Palace - Calgary, AB

7 - Rickshaw Theater - Vancouver, BC

8 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

9 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR (no Sabaton)

10 - Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

11 - City National Grove - Anaheim, CA

12 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

14 - Gothic Theater - Englewood. CO

16 - Trees - Dallas, CA

17 - Alamo Music Hall - San Antonio, TX

18 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

20 - Orpheum - Tampa, FL

21 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

22 - The Filmore - Silver Spring, MD