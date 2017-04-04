Lebanon’s BLAAKYUM Streaming “Freedom Denied” Lyric Video

Lebanon’s leading heavy metal band Blaakyum have released a new lyric video for “Freedom Denied”, taken from their latest album Line Of Fear. Line Of Fear was released on CD (with one bonus track) and digital in June 2016.

The album theme emerged from the band's experiences with social and political oppression in Lebanon, from being jailed just for being into heavy metal to being ruled by a corrupt and violent government. All songs are about freedom of thought and artistic expression.

Blaakyum's sound is a unique blend of thrash, heavy and groove metal infused with Middle Eastern and Levantine folk music vibes. The band are the pioneers of "Middle Eastern Thrash" and they not only make thrash metal sound oriental but also make Middle Eastern musical elements sound Thrashy. The song "Freedom Denied" samples Middle Eastern folklore music and uses oriental percussions (tabla) as another thrash metal instrument. This unique thrashy tabla sound is also in the title track “The Line Of Fear” as well as on the genre-defying “Baal-Adon”.