LECHEROUS GAZE Streaming "Thing Within" Track

Oakland, California hard rock hooligans Lecherous Gaze will release their new album, One Fifteen, on February 10th, 2017. Produced by Greg Wilkinson (Eerie, High On Fire) at Earhammer Studios and mastered by Carl Saff (Earthless), One Fifteen is 'The Gaze's third full-length LP and showcases the hyper-talented musicians at the peak of their power. One Fifteen is the follow-up to the band's 2014 album Zeta Reticuli Blues. Listen to the track "Thing Within" below.

Lecherous Gaze features current and former members of such kick ass bands as Annihilation Time, Witch, Saviours and more. The band play, in their own words, "Psycho-delic shred-tastic ultra-hyphened rock-punk heavy jams." ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons more concisely calls the band's sound "heavy". On One Fifteen, searing guitarist Graham Clise deals absolutely ferocious licks while vocalist Zaryan Zaidi and the band spit old school, no bullshit, in-your-face, maximum impact rock straight into your kisser. Mean and greasy riff forward proto-punk is the name of the game! Out of this world cover art from American fantasy and science fiction artist Frank Frazetta adds to One Fifteen's overall awesomeness. If you thought real deal hard rock had no future, Lecherous Gaze has returned to slap some sense into you.

"One Fifteen is the definitive Lecherous Gaze album," comments Clise. "This record is a timeless masterpiece of epic proportions or some shit."

Preorder One Fifteen at Tee Pee Records.

Tracklisting:

“One Fifteen”

“Reptile Minds”

“Cosmos Redshift 7”

“Thing Within”

“The Day The Earth Caught Fire”

“Dark Nebula”

“Malevolent Shroud”

“Blind Swordsman”

“X City”

"Thing Within":