LECHEROUS NOCTURNE Announce Occultaclysmic Album; “Quantum Mysticism” Track Streaming

Willowtip Records has announced the return of Lecherous Nocturne with Occultaclysmic, the fifth chapter in the band’s legacy and an album that is both genre defying and technically vicious. The album will be available on April 6th.

Comments guitar player Krieshloff:

"Occultaclysmic is darker, more chaotic, and much more brutal, drawing more influence from blackened and atmospheric masterpieces than previous releases. The structured evolution of our musicianship is at an all-time high, resulting in a torturous opus that will leave death metal fans craving more!”

New track “Quantum Mysticism” is streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“By Conquest Or Consent”

“Quantum Mysticism”

“Occultaclysmic”

“Tower Of Silence”

“Remembrance”

“Unidimensional Eclipse”

“Psionics”

“Time’s Ceaseless Onslaught”

“Planet Of The Crossing”

“Quantum Mysticism”: