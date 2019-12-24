LED ZEPPELIN - 50 Riffs In 15 Minutes; Video

Led Zeppelin fan, Andrea Boccarusso, has shared footage of himself shredding 50 of the band’s guitar riffs. The video can be seen below.

Among the Led Zeppelin classics performed here are "Whole Lotta Love", "Black Dog", "All My Love", "Good Times Bad Times", "Immigrant Song", "Stairway To Heaven", "Over The Hills And Far Away", "Rock And Roll", "Communication Breakdown", "When The Levee Breaks", "Kashmir", "Dazed And Confused", and many more.