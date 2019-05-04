LED ZEPPELIN, AC/DC, PINK FLOYD, AEROSMITH, QUEEN, GUNS N’ ROSES Songs On 2019 Funeral Music Chart

According to Co-operative Group, the UK’s leading funeral provider, Co-op Funeralcare, has released its 2019 Funeral Music Chart. The hot list, which first launched in 2002, sees Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Pink Floyd, Aerosmith, Queen, Guns N’ Roses and Meatloaf on the Rock Top 10 below.





The 2019 Funeral Music Chart is based on data and insights from Co-op’s own funeral directors, who conduct up to 100,000 funerals a year. The latest top 10 reveals the non-movers, risers and new entries of 2019.

