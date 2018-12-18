LED ZEPPELIN - BBC Radio 2's 50th Anniversary Special Now Streaming; Includes Members Of QUEEN, THE WHO, DEF LEPPARD, ZZ TOP, HEART

BBC Radio 2 Rock Show has aired the new special, A Celebration Of 50 Years Of Led Zeppelin.

A description: Led Zeppelin is 50 years old this year! So what better way to celebrate than a special show, featuring some of the biggest names in rock paying homage to Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and the late great John Bonham.

Hear Brian May, Roger Daltrey, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons all chat about their own appreciation of rock's ultimate four-piece. Plus, singer Ann Wilson from Heart explains how her band has its origins in Led Zep's back catalogue and how she managed to sing Led Zeppelin's most famous song for the band themselves.

In autumn 1968, Led Zeppelin signed to Atlantic Records. Fifty years later, US rockers Rival Sons just signed to the same label. We hear from them to see what Zeppelin mean to the new generation. Plus, author Dave Lewis recounts his first Led Zeppelin experience and explains why he's followed the band around the world for over forty years.

You can listen to the special here.

The official 50th anniversary book, Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin, is available now in book stores worldwide and online. Published by Reel Art Press. Watch a new video trailer below, and for select stockists, head here.

Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin is the first and only official illustrated book to be produced in collaboration with the members of the band. Celebrating 50 years since their formation, it covers the group’s unparalleled musical career and features photographs of Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham on and offstage, in candid moments and in the recording studio.

This definitive 400-page volume includes previously unpublished photos, artwork from the Led Zeppelin archives and contributions from photographers around the world.