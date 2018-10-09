LED ZEPPELIN By Led Zeppelin Book Now Available; New Video Trailer Streaming

Reel Art Press has published the official illustrated book, Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the band's formation. A new video trailer can be found below, and the book can be ordered here.

Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin is the first and only official illustrated book to be produced in collaboration with the members of the band. Celebrating 50 years since their formation, it covers the group’s unparalleled musical career and features photographs of Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham on and offstage, in candid moments and in the recording studio.

This definitive 400-page volume includes previously unpublished photos, artwork from the Led Zeppelin archives and contributions from photographers around the world.