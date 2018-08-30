LED ZEPPELIN By Led Zeppelin Book Now Available To Preorder In New Languages

Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin is now available to pre-order in the following language editions: Dutch, German, Italian, and Japanese.

In October, Reel Art Press will publish the official illustrated book Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the band's formation. A video teaser for the book is available below.

Celebrating 50 years since their formation, it covers the group’s unparalleled musical career and features photographs of Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham on and offstage, in candid moments and in the recording studio. This definitive 368-page volume includes unseen photographs and artwork from the Led Zeppelin archives and contributions from photographers around the world.

The book will be released in October, and is available for pre-order now.

On September 7th, Led Zeppelin conclude their reissue campaign with a new edition of the soundtrack to the concert film The Song Remains The Same, originally released in 1976 and featuring newly remastered audio supervised by Jimmy Page. Pre-order this title at ledzeppelin.com, and watch a new unboxing video for the deluxe edition below.

The album was recorded in July 1973 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the new version is due to be released as a Super Deluxe Boxed Set, CD, vinyl, digital versions, plus the full album’s debut release in Hi-Res 5.1 surround sound on Blu-ray.

Tracklistings:

CD/Digital:

"Rock And Roll"

"Celebration Day"

"Black Dog"

"Over The Hills And Far Away"

"Misty Mountain Hop"

"Since I've Been Loving You"

"No Quarter"

"The Song Remains The Same"

"The Rain Song"

"The Ocean"

"Dazed And Confused"

"Stairway To Heaven"

"Moby Dick"

"Heartbreaker"

"Whole Lotta Love"

LP:

Disc One

"Rock And Roll"

"Celebration Day"

"Black Dog"

"Over The Hills And Far Away"

"Misty Mountain Hop"

"Since I've Been Loving You"

"The Ocean"

Disc Two

"The Song Remains The Same"

"The Rain Song"

"No Quarter"

Disc Three

"Dazed And Confused"

"Moby Dick"

Disc Four

"Stairway To Heaven"

"Heartbreaker"

Deluxe Edition unboxing video:

Trailer: