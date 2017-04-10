LED ZEPPELIN Classic “Immigrant Song” Serves As Soundtrack For Thor: Ragnarok Film Trailer; Video

A first trailer has been released for the upcoming third movie in Marvel Studios’ Thor franchise, Thor: Ragnarok, due in theatres this November. The trailer features the Led Zeppelin classic, “Immigrant Song”, which first appeared on the band’s third studio album, Led Zeppelin III, released in 1970 via Atlantic Records.

Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor (Chris Hemsworth) finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), his former ally and fellow Avenger. Thor's quest for survival leads him in a race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela (Cate Blanchett) from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization.

Watch the new trailer below: