LED ZEPPELIN - Debut Album Guitar Lessons Available; Video Trailer Streaming

LickLibrary’s Classic Albums - Led Zeppelin I is now available. A video trailer can be found below.

Released on January 12th, 1969, Led Zeppelin is the eponymous debut studio album by music icons Led Zeppelin. One of the all-time great introductions, Led Zeppelin marked a significant turning point in the evolution of hard rock and heavy metal while also launching the band to instant stardom.

Learn to play the following:

"Good Times Bad Times"

"Babe I’m Gonna Leave You"

"You Shook Me"

"Dazed And Confused"

"Your Time Is Gonna Come"

"Black Mountain Side"

"Communication Breakdown"

"I Can't Quit You Baby"

"How Many More Times"

In this course, LickLibrary veteran, Danny Gill walks you through the many highlights of each song from the British rock giants one phrase at a time, including Jimmy Page’s legendary guitar riffs from the tracks “Dazed And Confused” and “Good Times Bad Times”, to the acoustic mastery of “Babe I'm Gonna Leave You”.