LED ZEPPELIN, DEEP PURPLE, BLACK SABBATH, KISS, METALLICA, MÖTLEY CRÜE Members Featured In Come On Feel The Noize: The Story Of How Rock Became Metal; Documentary Available In North America Next Month

Cleopatra Entertainment is releasing the German-produced documentary film, Come On Feel The Noize: The Story Of How Rock Became Metal, to VOD platforms on December 3, and a home entertainment DVD edition on December 13.

Written and produced by Thore Vollert and directed by Jörg Sonntag, the - minute documentary covers the origins of the metal genre through on-camera interviews with metal’s founding forefathers and current keepers of the flame including Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin), Ian Gillan (Deep Purple), Ozzy Osbourne (Black Sabbath), Gene Simmons (KISS), James Hetfield (Metallica) and Nikki Sixx (Mötley Crüe) amongst other notable legends.

The Hamburg, Germany-based Vollert and Sonntag skillfully combine these original artist interviews with exclusive, long-lost live footage and iconic album cover art from the late 1960’s thru today that depicts the evolution of one of the most durable and beloved musical genres that has survived for nearly half a century.

Cleopatra’s English-language version of the film will be available in the US, Canada and Mexico. Order here.