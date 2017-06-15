LED ZEPPELIN Drum Legend JOHN BONHAM Honoured With Blue Plaque In Redditch; Photo Gallery

Redditch Advertiser reports that pioneering musician and Led Zeppelin drumming legend John Bonham has been honoured with a blue plaque in his home town of Redditch.

Thanks to nominations made by BBC local radio listeners a plaque was unveiled on Thursday (BBC Music Day), outside the home he was born in on Birchfield Road in Headless Cross.

The plaque will commemorate John's unmistakable influence on drumming, which saw him draw from some of the coolest and hippest sources to create his own distinct, highly informed style.

The plaque was unveiled by Bonham’s sister, singer Deborah Bonham. She was accompanied by former drummer with The Move and ELO, Bev Bevan, who was a good friend of John.

The star, who passed away aged just 32 in 1980, is remembered as one of the greatest drummers in rock history. He sold more than 200 million albums with rock royalty Led Zeppelin.

Jeremy Pollock, editor of BBC Hereford and Worcester said she was delighted Deborah Bonham could unveil the plaque on behalf of John's family.

"His place in Worcestershire history is sealed – his family still lives here and have a strong connection to the patch. I couldn’t think of a better figure to honour, ” she said.

