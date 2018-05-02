LED ZEPPELIN Exclusive Is Record Store Day's Top Selling Single; RSD 2018 Smashes One-Day Record

Record Store Day 2018 was a massive success, with 733,000 vinyl albums sold. According to Billboard, the 11th annual festivities, staged on April 21st, helped yield a whopping 733,000 vinyl albums sold in the week ending April 26th - a record for Record Store Day week, and the third-largest weekly sum for vinyl albums since Nielsen Music began tracking sales in 1991. Further, of that sum, 580,000 vinyl albums were sold at independent retailers - the single largest week for the format at the retail sector in Nielsen Music history.

The top-selling Record Store Day-exclusive album title at indie stores during the week was the red vinyl release of Bruce Springsteen’s Greatest Hits album. It was followed by David Bowie’s Welcome To The Blackout (Live London ’78) and Neil Young’s Tonight’s The Night - Live At The Roxy.

The top-selling Record Store Day-exclusive single at indie stores was Led Zeppelin’s double-sided 7-inch single “Friends”/“Rock And Roll” - which also marked the legendary band’s first release for Record Store Day.

Also appearing on the Top RSD Exclusive Albums chart are Rage Against The Machine - Live At The Democratic National Convention 2000, Pink Floyd - The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn (Mono), The Doors - The Matrix Part II, and Soundgarden - A-Sides.

Other titles on the Top RSD Exclusive Singles chart include Jimi Hendrix - "Mannish Boy"/Trash Men", Steven Wilson - "How Big The Space", and Def Leppard - Live At Abbey Road.

For more stats and complete charts, visit Billboard.com.