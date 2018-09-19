LED ZEPPELIN Frontman ROBERT PLANT - "We Weren’t Rock And Roll... We Were Just A Band That Played Some Mean Stuff"

Robert Plant isn't a fan of labelling musical genres. With his past so closely tied with rock n' roll, Louisville Eccentric Observer's Kyle Meredith asked Plant how important that genre is to him these days.

"Rock and roll kind of was Jerry Lee and Little Richard and Larry Williams and Fats Domino," says Plant. "What happened in the late ‘60s, you can’t call Big Brother And The Holding Company or Janis Joplin rock and roll. It was something else, and I think that we followed into the United States following people like Cream and whoever else was around in those days. Herman’s Hermits, perhaps? But whatever it was, we weren’t rock and roll - we were just a band that played some mean stuff, tough, really, really powerful stuff, which was called rock. And then when it got into the hands of the misconstrued, it became hard rock, so is somebody going to tell me that ‘Friends’ or ‘Battle Of Evermore’ is hard rock? I don’t think so. I find the whole thing, all of it, right the way through from 1968 to now, it’s just making music."

