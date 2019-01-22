LED ZEPPELIN Guitar Legend JIMMY PAGE Presents Sundragon Amp

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin 1, Jimmy Page presents Sundragon, an amplifier that gives guitarists the opportunity to enjoy the sounds he created to shape the future of rock and roll. Sundragon is a faithful recreation of the amp Jimmy used exclusively to create the groundbreaking sounds on Led Zeppelin 1 and other notable recordings such Joe Cocker’s album With A Little Help From My Friends. A limited edition run of 50 hand built amps will be made throughout 2019, all signed by Jimmy Page.

Jimmy’s original amp started out life as a Supro Coronado. After falling out of the back of the band’s van during an early pre-Zeppelin tour, the amp was restored and modified in significant ways. Jimmy realized that the sonic palette of his amp had changed to something new and unique. After being shrouded in mystery for more than 50 years, Jimmy has decided to share this extraordinary amplifier with the world.

Working together closely with Mitch Colby and Perry Margouleff they have recreated this legendary amp for the first time.

“I had been impressed with the forensic analysis both Mitch and Perry had put into the research of the sonic reproduction of the original Supro amp to arrive at the Sundragon”. - Jimmy Page

A limited edition of only 50 Sundragon amps will be hand built by Mitch Colby and signed by Jimmy Page. The amplifiers will be available throughout 2019 and a standard model will follow later in the year.

Visit the official Sundragon website, here.