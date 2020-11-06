LED ZEPPELIN Guitarist JIMMY PAGE Announces Passing Of Ex-Wife PATRICIA ECKER

Jimmy Page took to social media to confirm the passing of his ex-wife, Patricia Ecker, who he was married to from 1986 - 1995. The couple's son, James Patrick Page III, was born in 1988.

Says Page: "It is with great sadness that I learned of the tragic death of Patricia. My thoughts are with her family through this difficult time.

"My son James is a strong, brave, intelligent man and he has all my love.

"I ask that you respect us all at this incredibly hard time."