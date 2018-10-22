LED ZEPPELIN Guitarist JIMMY PAGE Lends Holy Grail Tapestries From Private Collection For New Exhibit; Video

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page says he was "influenced" by the work of influential 19th Century artist, Edward Burne-Jones. The legendary guitarist has loaned huge tapestries of the Holy Grail to Tate Britain for a new exhibition of Burne-Jones' work.

The Tate show opens this Wednesday and runs until February 24th.

(Photo - Tate Britain)