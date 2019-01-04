LED ZEPPELIN Guitarist JIMMY PAGE Reveals First Plans For 2019, Including Release Of Fender Dragon Telecaster Guitar And "Other Website Projects"

"Happy year to one and all," begins a New Year's message from Led Zeppelin guitar legend, Jimmy Page. "2019 sees the release of the Fender Dragon Telecaster; the guitar that was originally painted during the time that I was in the Yardbirds and was the same guitar that I used on Led Zeppelin I.

"It's due to be coming out in the early part of this year in four formats: two models will be made on Fender's production lines, and two will be produced in the Fender Custom Shop. It was a real thrill to be working with the Fender team, and in particular, Paul Waller, in the Custom Shop, to really witness first hand the degree of craftsmanship and quality that is going to be employed right across the board from the Custom Shop to the regular editions.

"With other website projects planned for this year, be sure to keep an on JimmyPage.com in 2019 so I can keep you informed as to when they surface."