LED ZEPPELIN - "History Of Led Zeppelin" Video Series, Episodes 7, 8 Released

Available below is History Of Led Zeppelin Episodes #7 and #8, the seventh and eighth in a series of short stories celebrating the band's 50th anniversary.

Episode #7: "Summer 1969: While Neil Armstrong walks on the moon, LZI goes Gold and LZII is rumoured to be on the way…"

Episode #8: "October 22, 1969. Led Zeppelin II is born."

Led Zeppelin formed in 1968 and went on to become one of the most influential, innovative, and successful groups in modern music, having sold more than 300 million albums worldwide. The band rose from the ashes of The Yardbirds, when Jimmy Page brought in John Bonham, John Paul Jones, and Robert Plant to tour as The New Yardbirds. In 1969, Led Zeppelin released its self-titled debut which was produced by Page, as were all the subsequent albums. It marked the beginning of a 12-year reign, during which the group was widely considered to be the biggest and most innovative rock band in the world.

