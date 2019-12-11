LED ZEPPELIN - Hot Wheels Car Collection Announced

Reports indicate that five collectible Led Zeppelin-themed die-cast are die to be released this month. This collection includes five different models, which present images from the Led Zeppelin (1969), Led Zeppelin II (1969), Led Zeppelin III (1970) and Led Zeppelin IV (1971 ) album covers. The fifth vehicle commemorates the band's 1975 North American tour.

"Haulin' Gas"

"Super Van"

"Combat Medic"

"'67 Austin Mini Van"

"Hiway Hauler"

Each of the vehicles, which are 1:64 scale models, come with a backing card that shows the corresponding album cover – save for "Hiway Hauler", which features the Swan Song image in full color. All have the four symbols in the top right and Hot Wheels Premium on the top left.

Go to this location for pre-order information.