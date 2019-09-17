LED ZEPPELIN - Judges Pass On Listening To Songs In "Stairway To Heaven" Case

Bloomberg Law is reporting that Led Zeppelin’s iconic “Stairway To Heaven” won’t reverberate through the halls of the federal appeals court in San Francisco next week, when a full panel of judges will review last year’s decision for a new trial in a copyright-infringement lawsuit over the 1971 classic.

The court on Monday denied a lawyer’s request to play excerpts of “Taurus” - a song by the ‘60s California band Spirit - and “Stairway To Heaven.”

Stay tuned for updates in this case.