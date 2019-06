LED ZEPPELIN Kick Off First US Tour In Episode #3 Of "History Of Led Zeppelin" Video Series

Available below is History Of Led Zeppelin Episode #3, the third in a series of short stories celebrating the band's 50th anniversary. Take a trip back to December 1968 as Led Zeppelin kick off their first US tour:

Led Zeppelin formed in 1968 and went on to become one of the most influential, innovative, and successful groups in modern music, having sold more than 300 million albums worldwide. The band rose from the ashes of The Yardbirds, when Jimmy Page brought in John Bonham, John Paul Jones, and Robert Plant to tour as The New Yardbirds. In 1969, Led Zeppelin released its self-titled debut which was produced by Page, as were all the subsequent albums. It marked the beginning of a 12-year reign, during which the group was widely considered to be the biggest and most innovative rock band in the world.

Episode #1:

Episode #2: