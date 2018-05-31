LED ZEPPELIN - Late Drummer JOHN BONHAM Immortalized With Memorial Statue In Redditch, England

According to BBC News, a memorial to Led Zeppelin's John Bonham has appeared in his home town of Redditch on what would have been his 70th birthday.

Plans were approved in 2017 to commemorate the drummer who died in 1980, aged 32. The statue was installed overnight in Mercian Square with no official unveiling or fanfare.

British sculptor Mark Richards states: "Delighted that my memorial sculpture to John Bonham was installed over night in Redditch town centre. Thanks to all who helped make this happen."

