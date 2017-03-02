LED ZEPPELIN - Learn To Play All Songs From Led Zeppelin IV; Video

Selling 30 million copies worldwide, Led Zeppelin’s untitled fourth studio album commonly known as Led Zeppelin IV Is one of the most popular and influential albums of all time.

Released on November 8th, 1971, this record cemented the band’s reputation as rock giants and Jimmy Page a guitar hero with help from his classic riffs from the tracks “Black Dog” and “Rock And Roll” to Page’s iconic solo section contained within the epic, “Stairway To Heaven”.

In this course, LickLibrary veteran Danny Gill walks you through the many highlights of each song one phrase at a time.

Learn to play the following:

“Black Dog”

“Rock And Roll”

“The Battle Of Evermore”

“Stairway To Heaven”

“Misty Mountain Hop”

“Four Sticks”

“Going To California”

“When The Levee Breaks”

