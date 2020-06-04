LED ZEPPELIN - Learn To Play Houses Of The Holy Album With LickLibrary; Video Trailer

LickLibrary’s Classic Albums: Led Zeppelin - Houses Of The Holy, is available now at this location. A video trailer can be found below.

Released in March 1973, Houses Of The Holy is the fifth studio album by British hard-rock giants Led Zeppelin. Marking a stylistic turning point for the band, Houses Of The Holy largely abandons the weighty, dark blues-rock distortion in favour of a clean, expansive rock sound incorporating swing rhythms as well as psychedelic influences and even, reggae.

Learn to play the following:

"The Song Remains The Same"

"The Rain Song"

"No Quarter"

"Over The Hills And Far Away"

"The Crunge"

"Dancing Days"

"D’yer Mak’er"

"The Ocean"

In this guitar tutorial, LickLibrary veteran Danny Gill walks you through the many highlights of each song from this classic rock gem, one phrase at a time, including all of Jimmy Page’s legendary guitar parts from the tracks; “Over The Hills And Far Away”, “The Rain Song”, and the epic “No Quarter”.