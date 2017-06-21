LED ZEPPELIN - Learn To Play Led Zeppelin II With LickLibrary; Video Trailer Streaming

LickLibrary’s Classic Albums Led Zeppelin II is available now at this location.

Released on October 22nd, 1969, Led Zeppelin II is one of one of the greatest and most influential rock albums of all time. With sales passing 12 million copies, Led Zeppelin II is a showcase of the band’s evolving musical style, fusing blues-derived material with the now classic hard rock guitar riffs to create Led Zeppelin’s heaviest album.

Learn to play the following:

“Whole Lotta Love”

“What Is And What Should Never Be”

“The Lemon Song”

“Thank You”

“Heartbreaker”

“Living Loving Maid (She’s Just A Woman)”

“Ramble On”

“Moby Dick”

“Bring It On Home”

In this course, LickLibrary veteran, Danny Gill walks you through the many highlights of each song from the rock giants one phrase at a time, including Jimmy Page’s legendary guitar riffs from the track; “Whole Lotta Love” and “Heartbreaker”, to the iconic solo sections throughout.