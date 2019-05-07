LED ZEPPELIN Legend ROBERT PLANT Announces North American Tour

Led Zeppelin vocal legend Robert Plant and his band, The Sensational Space Shifters, will tour North America starting at the Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival in New Brunswick on September 13.

Headline shows start September 17 at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia with Nathaniel Rateliff. Headlining and festival dates continue through October 3 at Les Schwab Amphitheater in Oregon.

Fan pre-sales start this Wednesday at 10 AM local; sign up for access now, here. General on-sale starts Friday.

Dates:

September

13 - Fredericton, NB - Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival

17 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center (co-headline with Nathaniel Ratliff & The Night Sweats)

20 - Indianapolis, IN - Outlaw Music Festival

21 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival

23 - Clear Lake, IA - Surf Ballroom

25 - Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheatre

27 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

29 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center For The Arts

October

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater

3 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater