LED ZEPPELIN Legend ROBERT PLANT Rejects The Idea Of "Retirement" - "Send Some Of These People To Some Beautiful Places Where There Is Lovely Music And They’ll Probably Change Their Mind"

Ahead of his concert with the Sensational Space Shifters at Toronto's Massey Hall on Saturday night (February 17th), Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant spoke with Toronto Sun reporter Jane Stevenson about Zeppelin's 50th anniversary, which includes the re-release of the band's 2003 triple-disc live album, How The West Was Won, followed by a new coffee table book by the remaining three members in October.

During the interview, Plant warns that no one should hold their breath for a Zep reunion. “It’s (2017’s) Carry Fire and that’s it really,” said Plant. “You’ve got to stay in the groove of ceaseless creativity. When I sang the way I did when I was 17 or 18, when Bonzo, my buddy played the way he did with me, we just did what we did. And that’s what I do now and I think that’s the way forward. (Bassist) John Paul Jones is finishing off his opera, he plays with Them Crooked Vultures. Everybody does what they want to do. And if it becomes incredibly exciting inside the gold mine, so be it. But we can’t hold our breaths forever.”

With so many artists from the classic rock era announcing farewell tours recently, will Plant know when the right time is for him? "There’s no such thing as knowing when," he says. "Look there’s so many different ways of expressing one’s self and doing what I really love to do. The thing about retirement is that you can retire for a month or a week or a day or you can just go to the movies and call that retirement and come up inspired. Send some of these people to some beautiful places where there is lovely music and they’ll probably change their mind."

An official live video of Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters, performing the Carry Fire album's title track can be seen below. The footage was filmed at the O2 Apollo in Manchester, England on November 30th, 2017. Directed by Ryan Mackfall, produced by Crashburn Media.

On September 7th, 1968, John Bonham, John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page, and Robert Plant first took the stage together in Gladsaxe, Denmark. Then billed as “The New Yardbirds”, the band would assemble in the studio for the first time later that month to start recording their debut album as Led Zeppelin, and rock ‘n’ roll would never be the same again.

Before the band’s 50th Anniversary celebration officially begins in September, Led Zeppelin will continue their reissue campaign with a new edition of their celebrated live album, How The West Was Won, originally released in 2003, featuring newly remastered audio, which was done under the supervision of Jimmy Page. Details of additional Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary releases and events will be announced later this year.

How The West Was Won will be released on March 23th in multiple formats from Atlantic/Swan Song, including the first ever vinyl and Blu-ray Audio editions (with the Blu-ray containing hi-res 5.1 surround sound).

· CD - Remastered audio on three CDs

· Vinyl - Remastered audio on four 180-gram vinyl LPs.

· Blu-Ray Audio - 96kHz/24 bit 5.1 (DTS-HD Master Audio Surround) and stereo mixes (PCM Stereo and DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo).

· Streaming & Digital Download – Remastered audio.

· Super Deluxe Boxed Set

- Remastered audio on three CDs and four 180-gram vinyl LPs.

- DVD of album in Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround and PCM Stereo, plus photo gallery.

- High-def download card of all stereo audio content at 96kHz/24 bit.

- A book filled with rare and previously unpublished photos of the band at each of the concert locations, plus memorabilia and ephemera.

- High-quality print of the original album cover, the first 30,000 of which will be individually numbered.

Originally released in 2003, How The West Was Won highlights the best performances from Led Zeppelin’s legendary concerts at the Los Angeles Forum and Long Beach Arena on June 25th and 27th, 1972. Melded together and sequenced to replicate a single concert from beginning to end, the three-CD and four-LP collections capture the band at the height of its formidable powers. Standouts include a 25-plus minute version of “Dazed And Confused” and a 21-minute medley based around “Whole Lotta Love.” The performances also capture the band introducing songs from its then-unreleased album Houses Of The Holy, which would be released nine months later.

How The West Was Won tracklisting:

"LA Drone"

"Immigrant Song"

"Heartbreaker"

"Black Dog"

"Over The Hills And Far Away"

"Since I’ve Been Loving You"

"Stairway To Heaven"

"Going To California"

"That’s The Way"

"Bron-Yr-Aur Stomp"

"Dazed And Confused"

"What Is And What Should Never Be"

"Dancing Days"

"Moby Dick"

"Whole Lotta Love"

"Rock And Roll"

"The Ocean"

"Bring It On Home"