LED ZEPPELIN Legend ROBERT PLANT Talks Self-Reinvention - "There’s An Essence That Moves Through Everything That I’m Involved With, And That Is Stimulation"

Rock Cellar Magazine has released a new interview with rock legend Robert Plant, in which he talks about reaching fans with his new music, his success after Led Zeppelin, inspiration and creativity, and more. An excerpt follows:

Rock Cellar: Very few people in your position have reinvented themselves completely in the way you have – several times, in fact, in the last 15 years - and created a whole new way of working for themselves. Like after The Beatles, Paul McCartney totally reinvented himself as a writer and as a creative person and even producer, so that Wings didn’t sound anything like The Beatles. He was drawing on a different palette. Now with your music I can hear the Celtic influence, and the American blues and roots influence, and there’s the Middle Eastern thread – so lots of what’s always inspired you - but with Mighty Rearranger and going forward, you made a complete departure from even your solo records that had come before, let alone what you’d done with Led Zeppelin.

Robert Plant: "Well, there’s an essence, I think, that moves through everything that I’m involved with, and that is stimulation. If you’re going to be a mug all your life, asking people to tune in to your inner sanctum of creative whatever, it’s not always going to be consistent work or consistent quality, even. But that’s important. It’s important that there should always be a limber approach to what we do, which when we go out and twist and reshape everything — and that was prevalent right away for Led Zeppelin, and it remains that way for me - keeps everything interesting, for me as well as the audience, whether it’s working with T-Bone or Buddy and Patty or the Afro Celt System or going to Northern Valley to play with the Sensational Space Shifters."

Read the full interview at Rock Cellar Magazine.

Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters performed "The May Queen", from the Carry Fire album, live at the O2 Apollo Manchester on November 30th, 2017. An official video, directed by Ryan Mackfall and produced by Crashburn Media, can be seen below:

Robert Plant performs next on May 26th at Bearded Theory Festival in Walton-Upon-Trenk, UK. Find his complete live itinerary here.